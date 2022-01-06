Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,430 shares.The stock last traded at $41.77 and had previously closed at $41.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

