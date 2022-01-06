Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

