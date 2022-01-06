Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

INBX stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

