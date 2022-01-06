Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
INBX stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
