InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) SVP Buys $10,710.00 in Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) SVP Shane Aaron Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shane Aaron Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Shane Aaron Johnson acquired 8,093 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,763.69.

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Aaron Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,850.00.

NASDAQ INM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 149,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,814. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.30.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

