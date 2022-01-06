Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 102,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of INOD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 61,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,507. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of 293.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
