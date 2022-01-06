Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Cap Hits $11.72 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $11.72 million and $563,134.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

