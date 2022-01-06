Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 978,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $224.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

