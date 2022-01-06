Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. 45 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.