Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Innovid in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Innovid in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTV stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

