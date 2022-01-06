Insider Buying: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Chairman Buys 28,696 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Chairman Ophir Sternberg bought 28,696 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $177,628.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

