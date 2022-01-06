Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys 21 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($202.33).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Martyn Coffey purchased 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 697 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of £153.34 ($206.63).

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 705.50 ($9.51) on Thursday. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 609.78 ($8.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 857 ($11.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 712.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 731.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.65) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.55).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

