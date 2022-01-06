Insider Buying: The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Purchases 18,806 Shares of Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Jonathan James Diver bought 18,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £116,597.20 ($157,117.91).

Shares of CCT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 610 ($8.22). 12,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 620.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Character Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 401 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 720 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of £130.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

