Insider Buying: The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Purchases 18,806 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Jonathan James Diver bought 18,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £116,597.20 ($157,117.91).

Shares of CCT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 610 ($8.22). 12,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 620.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Character Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 401 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 720 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of £130.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

