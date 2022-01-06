Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,916 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALLY stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.