Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,916 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ALLY stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
