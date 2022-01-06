Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.