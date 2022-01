Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells 120,233 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50.

Coupang stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 7,110,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,589. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coupang by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 79.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coupang by 54.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

