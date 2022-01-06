Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Sells 120,233 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50.

Coupang stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 7,110,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,589. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coupang by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 79.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coupang by 54.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

