Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CAO Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXLG. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.