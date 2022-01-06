Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $15,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

