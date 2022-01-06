Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $335,913.62 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $335,913.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $126,480.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $146,132.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

NYSE MOV opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Movado Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Movado Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

