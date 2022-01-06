Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) COO Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) COO David Klanecky sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $20,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 267,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,628. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several research firms have commented on PLL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
