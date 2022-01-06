Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) COO Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) COO David Klanecky sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $20,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 267,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,628. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PLL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.