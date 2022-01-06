Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $90,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

