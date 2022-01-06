Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 2,503.7% in December

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, a growth of 2,503.7% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 61.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,115. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

