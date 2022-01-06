Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $7,990,200.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $141.43.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.