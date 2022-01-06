INT (INT) Price Down 8.8% This Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, INT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $593,619.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.67 or 0.00344192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.