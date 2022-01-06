Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $158.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.75 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $840.30 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $937.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

IPAR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.95. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

