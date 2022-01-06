International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.84.

IFF opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

