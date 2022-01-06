InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 11,997 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $170,322,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,648.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

