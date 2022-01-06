InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,395 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USEP. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $5,499,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $3,273,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $598,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $28.74.

