InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 722 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

