InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,190.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,479.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.65. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.