InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

