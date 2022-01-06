InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 26,195 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kellogg worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 457,783 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

