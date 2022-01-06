InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 47.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.07. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

