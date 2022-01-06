InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day moving average is $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

