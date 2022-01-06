Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,352.49

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,352.49 ($72.13) and traded as high as GBX 5,672 ($76.43). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,630 ($75.87), with a volume of 70,458 shares.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($88.99) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.79) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($75.06).

The company has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,399.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,355.86.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

