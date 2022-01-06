Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.