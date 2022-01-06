Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $584.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

