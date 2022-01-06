Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $9,112,050.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INTU traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $586.39. 1,788,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $641.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.95. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

