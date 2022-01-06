Invacare (NYSE:IVC) & Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Critical Survey

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invacare and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80

Invacare currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.10%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 301.33%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Invacare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -6.05% -10.50% -3.16% Surgalign -146.88% -128.61% -36.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invacare and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $850.69 million 0.12 -$28.28 million ($1.52) -1.91 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.07 -$33.78 million ($1.63) -0.48

Invacare has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invacare beats Surgalign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

