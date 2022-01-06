Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

