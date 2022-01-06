Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 72.2% in December

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $392,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,711,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 31,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

