Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.37

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.