Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $8.54.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
