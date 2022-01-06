Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

