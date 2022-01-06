Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $374.61

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $374.61 and last traded at $374.46, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

