Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 129.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000.

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68.

