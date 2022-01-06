Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

