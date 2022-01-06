Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 113993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

