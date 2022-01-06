IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,965 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass accounts for approximately 8.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

OI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

