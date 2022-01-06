IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.51. 266,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,549,004. The company has a market cap of $495.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

