IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

