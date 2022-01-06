IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $73,570,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $211.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average of $290.11. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.33.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
