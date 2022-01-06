IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $73,570,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $211.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average of $290.11. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

